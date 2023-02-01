JUST IN: FBI Searches Biden’s Rehoboth Beach House for Investigation Into Classified Docs

The FBI launched a search of President Joe Biden’s house in Rehoboth Beach, DE — the latest step in their investigation into his possession of classified documents.

News of the search broke on Wednesday morning, following the discovery of classified documents at Biden’s former office and his home in Wilmington. Biden’s personal attorney Bob Bauer gave a statement saying the search was “planned,” and that it coincides with the Biden team’s cooperation with the investigation into the matter:

Today, with the President’s full support and cooperation, the DOJ is conducting a planned search of his home in Rehoboth, Delaware. Under DOJ’s standard procedures, in the interests of operational security and integrity, it sought to do this work without advance public notice, and we agreed to cooperate. The search today is a further step in a thorough and timely DOJ process we will continue to fully support and facilitate. We will have further information at the conclusion of today’s search.

This story is breaking and will be updated accordingly

