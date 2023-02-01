JUST IN: FBI Reportedly Finds No New Classified Documents in Search of Biden’s Delaware Beach House

According to reports, the FBI came up empty in its search of President Joe Biden’s beach house.

The FBI launched a search into Biden’s vacation house in Rehoboth Beach, DE on Wednesday in relation to the ongoing probe into the documents he had at his former office and Wilmington residence. The Biden team insists this is part of their cooperation with the investigation into the matter, and Bob Bauer, the president’s personal attorney, has informed the media that the FBI concluded their Rehoboth search without finding any new classified documents.

Bob Bauer, Biden’s attorney, did say the FBI took with them handwritten notes and some materials for further review. The search took three-and-a-half hours.

“The DOJ’s planned search of the President’s Rehoboth residences, conducted in coordination and cooperation with the President’s attorneys, has concluded,” Bauer said in a statement picked up by CNN. “The search was conducted from 8:30 AM to noon. No documents with classified markings were found.”

Bauer disclosed that the FBI did take a number of handwritten notes and addition materials for “further review,” just as they did last month with the supplemental materials they found in Wilmington.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com