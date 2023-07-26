Stephen Miller Makes Bizarre Claim He’s Behind Hunter Biden’s Plea Deal Collapse: ‘We Will Not Stop’

Former speechwriter to Donald Trump, Stephen Miller, appeared to take credit for the implosion of Hunter Biden‘s plea deal with federal prosecutors.

The president’s son was expected to plead guilty to three federal charges in Delaware on Wednesday, but the deal with the DOJ collapsed during the court proceedings. The younger Biden pleaded not guilty to two charges of tax invasion and a gun felony. Notably, the plea deal is not off the table and may still go forward as the judge had requested more information before deciding to accept or reject the deal.

Miller, who runs America First Legal, a conservative legal group made up of former members of Trump’s administration tried to take credit for the recent developments.

“Stephen Miller here, president of America First Legal organization, has been at the vanguard of the effort to hold Hunter Biden, Joe Biden, and the Biden family accountable for their many crimes against this nation,” Miller claimed in the Twitter video.

“Months ago, we filed a complaint with the National Security Division at DOJ over Hunter Biden’s failure to register as a foreign agent, an issue at the heart of the plea deals implosion today,” he added. “We have also sued just days ago, Merrick Garland, the attorney general, and Biden, US Department of Justice, for illegally exempting Hunter Biden from the requirement to register as a foreign agent. And we have filed a lawsuit against the National Archives. And as a result of that lawsuit obtained damning troves of documents linking Joe Biden directly to Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings while Joe Biden was the vice president of the United States.”

Watch the full clip below:

As reports indicate, Hunter’s plea deal has collapsed, in part, over FARA violations… America First Legal has spearheaded this investigation – culminating in a lawsuit against Attorney General Garland and the DOJ for failing to enforce the FARA statute. @StephenM explains ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/LbatM5G7wp — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) July 26, 2023

The Biden DOJ plea deal did not collapse on Wednesday due to the legal inquiries from America First, but rather because of a disagreement between the defense and prosecutors over whether the plea gives Biden immunity over future charges.

Miller continued:

In every area we have been pressing for to expose the full extent of the Biden family’s corruption and the corruption in 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue right in the Oval Office. We are not going to stop. So visit Ethical Legal Board to get all the latest details about how we are holding the Biden family accountable for their manifest and many crimes against our republic. We will not stop. We will not yield. We will press forward and we will get the answers the American people deserve.

