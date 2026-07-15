Hunter Biden Absolutely Explodes on Trump in Scorching, Profanity-Laced Tirade

Hunter Biden launched a profanity-loaded tirade at President Donald Trump in a newly released interview, accusing the president of spending years trying to “torture” him and his family while dismissing any suggestion he should take a more conciliatory approach.

Speaking to DJ Vlad during a July interview on VladTV, the former president’s son was asked what he would say if Trump were sitting beside him.

“OK, this is a question. I would tell him to go f*ck his f*cking self. That’s what I would tell him. And please leave,” Biden replied before rejecting the idea that he should respond more diplomatically because Trump is president.

“I can be civil and I can tell you, like, ‘Oh, listen, he’s the president. I don’t want him to be pissed off. I mean like, is the president of the United States, well, obviously, wouldn’t you want to have a constructive’ — f*ck that!” he said.

Hunter Biden on Trump: “I would tell him to go fuck his fucking self. And please leave. This man has tried to torture me for fucking ten years. The shit that he says about my dad. His obsession with tormenting my dad. Hanging a picture of an autopen on the colonnade. Demeaning… pic.twitter.com/EQol4jdjQB — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) July 15, 2026

Biden framed his anger around Trump’s long-running attacks on him and his father, former President Joe Biden, saying the president’s conduct had gone far beyond political criticism.

“This man has tried to torture me for f*cking 10 years,” he continued. “The sh*t that he says about my dad, the sh*t that he says about my dad. His obsession with tormenting my dad, hanging a picture of an AutoPen on the f*cking colonnade, demeaning him and all the things that he said about him.”

He went on: “And [to] anyone who would expect me to do anything outside of [that] which I would never do, physical violence against that person, what f*cking kind of man would I be if I didn’t tell him to go f*ck himself? What kind of a man would I be?”

Biden then turned his attention to Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son, reviving a challenge he has made previously in an interview with Channel 5’s Andrew Callaghan.

“And I ask that to all of you UFC fans. I’m a UFC fan, too. You know, I’ve challenged Don Jr. to a f*cking cage match three times now, never heard back from him,” he jibed, before quipping: “That’s how I’m gonna pay all my debt.”

Watch above via X.

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