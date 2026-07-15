Hunter Biden Absolutely Explodes on Trump in Scorching, Profanity-Laced Tirade
Hunter Biden launched a profanity-loaded tirade at President Donald Trump in a newly released interview, accusing the president of spending years trying to “torture” him and his family while dismissing any suggestion he should take a more conciliatory approach.
Speaking to DJ Vlad during a July interview on VladTV, the former president’s son was asked what he would say if Trump were sitting beside him.
“OK, this is a question. I would tell him to go f*ck his f*cking self. That’s what I would tell him. And please leave,” Biden replied before rejecting the idea that he should respond more diplomatically because Trump is president.
“I can be civil and I can tell you, like, ‘Oh, listen, he’s the president. I don’t want him to be pissed off. I mean like, is the president of the United States, well, obviously, wouldn’t you want to have a constructive’ — f*ck that!” he said.
Biden framed his anger around Trump’s long-running attacks on him and his father, former President Joe Biden, saying the president’s conduct had gone far beyond political criticism.
“This man has tried to torture me for f*cking 10 years,” he continued. “The sh*t that he says about my dad, the sh*t that he says about my dad. His obsession with tormenting my dad, hanging a picture of an AutoPen on the f*cking colonnade, demeaning him and all the things that he said about him.”
He went on: “And [to] anyone who would expect me to do anything outside of [that] which I would never do, physical violence against that person, what f*cking kind of man would I be if I didn’t tell him to go f*ck himself? What kind of a man would I be?”
Biden then turned his attention to Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son, reviving a challenge he has made previously in an interview with Channel 5’s Andrew Callaghan.
“And I ask that to all of you UFC fans. I’m a UFC fan, too. You know, I’ve challenged Don Jr. to a f*cking cage match three times now, never heard back from him,” he jibed, before quipping: “That’s how I’m gonna pay all my debt.”
Watch above via X.
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