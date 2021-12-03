Sheriff Tells CNN Michigan School Shooter’s Parents Are ‘Missing,’ Public Warned Not to Approach

Police are searching for James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, who allegedly killed 4 people and injured 8 in a Nov. 30 shooting at his Michigan high school.

Ethan Crumbley was charged as an adult with one count of terrorism, 4 counts of first degree murder, 7 counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm. His parents were charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, with Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald announcing the charges in a Friday press conference. She cited the multiple warnings the Crumbleys had received from the school about Ethan’s disturbing behavior, the fact that the parents purchased the handgun for Ethan, and text messages Jennifer had sent to her son.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard confirmed that James and Jennifer Crumbley were missing in an interview with CNN’s Victor Blackwell Friday afternoon.

“Sheriff, thank you for your time,” said Blackwell. “They have now been charged. Where are the Crumbleys?”

“As a matter of fact, that’s a question our detectives are working on right now,” said Bouchard. He explained that the Crumbleys’ attorney had called his detectives and said if the prosecutor announced charges they would “make arrangements” for them to surrender to police. However, after McDonald issued the charges, the lawyer said that the Crumbleys were not returning her calls or texts.

“If they think they’re going to get away, they’re not,” said Bouchard.

“So the Crumbleys are missing now?” asked a stunned Blackwell.

“Correct,” the sheriff replied. He confirmed that they had searched the Crumbley residence, and his fugitive apprehension team was working with the FBI and U.S. Marshals Service.

“What’s your degree of concern that they are armed?” asked Blackwell.

“You know, anything’s possible,” said Bouchard. “I would not encourage anybody to approach them. I think it would be unlikely, but we’re not going to take that chance. We’re going to go get them.”

Bouchard said that “every available resource” was dedicated to finding the Crumbleys.

The Crumbleys have no other minor children, and appeared at their son’s arraignment via Zoom. Their video camera was originally off at the beginning of the hearing, but they later turned it on, showing that they were inside of a car, leading to speculation by observers that they might have already fled the jurisdiction.

Blackwell asked Bouchard if the Crumbleys’ vehicles were still at their home and he demurred, saying that he was not going to “get into what our detectives are doing” but that his office would “put something out as it develops.”

UPDATE 3:35 pm ET: Shimon Prokupecz reported that the police had issued a BOLO (“be on the lookout”) alert for the Crumbleys with their descriptions and a description of their vehicle.

UPDATE 3:41 pm ET: Blackwell shared an update about the BOLO, reporting that the Crumbleys were last seen in a black SUV, a 2021 Kia Seltos with Michigan license plate DQG 5203.

UPDATE 4:03 pm ET: Police have released the Crumbleys’ driver license photos.

Here’s a more clear photo. Jennifer and James Crumbley, parents of the school shooter. Now on the run. Couple believed to be driving black 2021 Kia Seltos SUV with the Michigan license plate number DQG 5203

If you see them call 911 pic.twitter.com/FkGMsb0lJi — Mari Copeny (@LittleMissFlint) December 3, 2021

UPDATE 4:28 pm ET: Attorneys for the Crumbleys issued a statement claiming their clients didn’t flee, but “left town for their own safety,” and would voluntarily return to be arraigned.

Watch the video above, via CNN.

This is a breaking story and has been updated.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com