Police Announce New Investigation into JonBenét Ramsey Cold Case Almost 26 Years After Her Murder

On December 26, 1996, six year old JonBenét Ramsey was found murdered in her family’s home in Boulder, Colorado. After 26 years, her murder is still unsolved but local police are launching a new plan for the case in 2023 that could hopefully bring closure to the puzzling crime.

Announced Wednesday, the Boulder police department is looking to take the case in a new direction in the new year. Despite chasing down over 21,000 tips and interviewing 1,000 people across 19 states, there are still no solid leads.

There is however, a small sample of DNA from the crime scene that will play a primary role in the next investigation.

The amount of DNA evidence available for analysis is extremely small and complex. The sample could, in whole or in part, be consumed by DNA testing. In collaboration with the CBI and the FBI, there have been several discussions with private DNA labs about the viability of continued testing of DNA recovered from the crime scene and genetic genealogy analysis. Those discussions will continue. Whenever there is a proven technology that can reliably test forensic samples consistent with the samples available in this case, additional analysis will be conducted.

In the meantime, the department is partnering with the Colorado Cold Case Review Team which will provide them with advanced forensics experts and guide the investigators with next steps.

Just last month, Ramsey’s older half brother, John Andrew Ramsey, blasted Boulder police for allegedly refusing extra help from “the much more experienced Denver PD” with a 2004 sexual assault case.

Damn shame @boulderpolice refused the help of the much more experienced Denver PD. #jonbenetramseyhttps://t.co/yvayFj6XzY — John Andrew Ramsey (@JRamsey_Truth) October 6, 2022

Although he was not at the family home in Boulder on the night of JonBenét’s murder, John Andrew has made it his mission to reclaim his family’s name and find his sister’s killer.

The father of JonBenét, John Ramsey, released a statement to Fox News about the development, crediting the Colorado Governor’s office with putting pressure on Boulder police to seek outside help.

It appears the governor’s office has brought pressure on the Boulder police to finally accept help from outside to solve the murder of our daughter JonBenét. We have been fighting and praying for this almost from the beginning when it became obvious the Boulder police department was not equipped or experienced to deal with the unthinkable murder of an innocent child.

