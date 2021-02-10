The lawyer for Jacob Chansley, more commonly known as the “QAnon Shaman,” made a bold offer in an interview when asked to respond to evidence that his client, charged with storming the Capitol building on Jan. 6, is a “leader” of the QAnon movement.

In an appearance on Law&Crime podcast Objections, hosted by Adam Klasfeld, lawyer Al Watkins was asked if Chansley would admit that the QAnon conspiracy theory — which holds that Democrats are part of a cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles persecuting Donald Trump — is a lie.

“He was known, and prosecutors allege, that he was a leader of [QAnon],” Klasfeld added.

“I haven’t seen any prosecutorial allegations that my client was a leader of that,” Watkins said.

Klasfeld noted the allegation is contained within a government memo that describes Chansley as “a self-proclaimed leader of QAnon,” who is also viewed by other members as a leader of the group.

“Do me a huge favor and scan that and send it to me and I’ll be the first one to shove it right up my rectum,” Watkins said. “I’ll do it on public TV. I’ve got no qualms about, that I’ll own it.”

“Do me a huge favor and scan that and send it to me. I’ll be the first one to shove it right up my rectum.” — Jacob Chansley’s lawyer Al Watkins, on the government memo describing his client as a “leader” of the QAnon movement. Full podcast: https://t.co/7XSZqnB7nC pic.twitter.com/oHR2Ihiiha — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) February 10, 2021

Watkins said that his client would “very easily” denounce the beliefs of QAnon, but Klasfeld noted that in a statement Chansley did not do so.

“I am deeply disappointed in former President Trump,” Chansley said in the statement. “He was not honorable. He let a lot of peaceful people down. I have to leave judging him up to other people.”

Watch a snippet above, and listen to the full podcast, via Law&Crime.

