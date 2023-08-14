WATCH: Fani Willis Announces Indictment Against Trump and 18 Others for a ‘Criminal Conspiracy’ to Overturn 2020 Election

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced the latest indictment against former President Donald Trump and eighteen others over his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election on Monday.

Trump was charged with 13 felonies, including violation of the Georgia RICO Act, filing false documents, false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, and conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Clark, and former Trump lawyers Jenna Ellis and John Eastman were among those also charged.

During a press conference on Monday, Willis announced:

Every individual charged in the indictment is charged with one count of violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act through participation in a criminal enterprise in Fulton County, Georgia and elsewhere to accomplish the illegal goal of allowing Donald J. Trump to seize the presidential term of office beginning on January 20th, 21.

She continued, “The indictment alleges that rather than abide by Georgia’s legal process for election challenges, the defendants engaged in a criminal racketeering enterprise to overturn Georgia’s presidential election result. Subsequent to the indictment, as is the normal process in Georgia law, the grand jury issued arrest warrants for those who are charged. I am giving the defendants the opportunity to voluntarily surrender no later than noon on Friday, the 25th day of August, 2023.”

Watch above via Fox News.

