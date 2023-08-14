BREAKING: Trump Indicted Again as Georgia D.A. Charges Him Over 2020 Election Actions

Former president Donald Trump was indicted by a grand jury in Georgia on Monday over his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis brought charges against Trump just weeks after Special Counsel Jack Smith leveled federal charges against him over his post-election misconduct in several states, including Georgia.

After Trump became the first Republican nominee to lose the Peach State since George H.W. Bush in 1992, he applied pressure on Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to overtake Joe Biden while asserting that he had actually defeated Biden by “hundreds of thousands” of votes.

Several Trump associates, including Rudy Giuliani and Mark Meadows were also charged.

“The ballots are corrupt, and they’re brand new, and they don’t have seals, and there’s a whole thing with the ballots. But the ballots are corrupt,” Trump told Raffensperger at the time. “And you are going to find that they are — which is totally illegal — it is more illegal for you than it is for them because, you know, what they did and you’re not reporting it. That’s a criminal, that’s a criminal offense. And you can’t let that happen. That’s a big risk to you and to Ryan, your lawyer.”

Prior to his indictment on Monday, Trump had repeatedly attacked Willis and even suggested during a campaign rally that Willis had been engaged in an illicit relationship with a gang member she was prosecuting — an allegation which was debunked by Fox News.

In a series of Truth Social posts on Monday morning, Trump protested:

I UNDERSTAND THROUGH ILLEGAL LEAKS TO THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA THAT PHONEY FANI WILLIS, THE D.A. OF FULTON COUNTY, GEORGIA, WANTS DESPERATELY TO INDICT ME ON THE RIDICULOUS GROUNDS OF TAMPERING WITH THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION. NO, I DIDN’T TAMPER WITH THE ELECTION! THOSE WHO RIGGED & STOLE THE ELECTION WERE THE ONES DOING THE TAMPERING, & THEY ARE THE SLIME THAT SHOULD BE PROSECUTED. I MADE A PERFECT PHONE CALL OF PROTEST. WHY WASN’T THIS FAKE CASE BROUGHT 2.5 YEARS AGO? ELECTION INTERFERENCE!

He continued:

WOULD SOMEONE PLEASE TELL THE FULTON COUNTY GRAND JURY THAT I DID NOT TAMPER WITH THE ELECTION. THE PEOPLE THAT TAMPERED WITH IT WERE THE ONES THAT RIGGED IT, AND SADLY, PHONEY FANI WILLIS, WHO HAS SHOCKINGLY ALLOWED ATLANTA TO BECOME ONE OF THE MOST DANGEROUS CITIES ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, HAS NO INTEREST IN SEEING THE MASSIVE AMOUNT OF EVIDENCE AVAILABLE, OR FINDING OUT WHO THESE PEOPLE THAT COMMITTED THIS CRIME ARE. SHE ONLY WANTS TO “GET TRUMP.” I WOULD BE HAPPY TO SHOW THIS INFO TO THE G.J.

