CNN capped off a weak week in the ratings on Friday, dipping to the network’s lowest Friday in the key 25-54 age demographic since July 14th, 2000.

CNN brought in a total day average of 60,000 demo viewers, just higher than the network’s 59,000 demo viewers in July 2000.

Fox News topped the ratings in the demo and in terms of total viewers on Friday, bringing in 221,000 demo viewers and 1.56 million average total viewers.

MSNBC came in second place with 83,000 demo viewers and 818,000 average total viewers. CNN landed in third place with 303,000 total viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Friday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1079 NEW DAY:

143 MORNING JOE:

945 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

31 ELEMENTARY:

20 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1393 NEW DAY:

194 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

97 MORNING IN AMERICA:

30 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1443 NEW DAY:

195 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1544 CNN NEWSROOM:

293 MORNING JOE:

853 NATIONAL REPORT:

142 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1505 CNN NEWSROOM:

341 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

665 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

96 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1353 AT THIS HOUR:

330 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

628 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

118 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1438 INSIDE POLITICS:

441 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

703 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

140 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

195 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1311 CNN NEWSROOM:

477 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

709 AMERICAN AGENDA:

301 BLUE BLOODS:

146 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1188 CNN NEWSROOM:

419 KATY TUR REPORTS:

641 — BLUE BLOODS:

143 3p STORY, THE:

1213 CNN NEWSROOM:

377 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

712 — BLUE BLOODS:

189 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1214 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

389 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

978 — BLUE BLOODS:

252 5p FIVE, THE:

2733 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

370 — SPICER & CO:

161 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

127 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

1995 SITUATION ROOM:

389 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1141 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

186 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

65 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2213 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

301 REIDOUT:

992 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

172 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

35 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

2698 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

377 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

933 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

156 — 9p HANNITY:

2215 CNN TONIGHT:

323 MSNBC PRIME:

1202 PRIME NEWS:

90 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

38 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1906 CNN SPECIAL REPORT:

293 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1064 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

173 BANFIELD:

32 11p GUTFELD!:

1949 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

261 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

777 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

104 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

19

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

224 NEW DAY:

21 MORNING JOE:

105 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

17 ELEMENTARY:

3 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

230 NEW DAY:

43 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

13 MORNING IN AMERICA:

5 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

187 NEW DAY:

46 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

180 CNN NEWSROOM:

56 MORNING JOE:

85 NATIONAL REPORT:

8 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

199 CNN NEWSROOM:

65 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

77 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

7 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

192 AT THIS HOUR:

69 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

78 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

9 12p OUTNUMBERED:

188 INSIDE POLITICS:

110 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

75 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

20 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

20 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

173 CNN NEWSROOM:

90 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

54 AMERICAN AGENDA:

35 BLUE BLOODS:

15 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

160 CNN NEWSROOM:

78 KATY TUR REPORTS:

49 — BLUE BLOODS:

11 3p STORY, THE:

154 CNN NEWSROOM:

74 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

78 — BLUE BLOODS:

15 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

172 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

70 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

87 — BLUE BLOODS:

21 5p FIVE, THE:

357 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

73 — SPICER & CO:

19 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

12 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

272 SITUATION ROOM:

68 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

111 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

31 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

12 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

323 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

82 REIDOUT:

108 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

26 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

6 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

381 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

77 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

70 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

21 — 9p HANNITY:

279 CNN TONIGHT:

50 MSNBC PRIME:

87 PRIME NEWS:

9 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

3 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

228 CNN SPECIAL REPORT:

61 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

95 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

18 BANFIELD:

1 11p GUTFELD!:

315 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

56 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

81 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

11 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

0

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 303,000

Fox News: 1.56 million

MSNBC: 818,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 60,000

Fox News: 221,000

MSNBC: 83,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 331,000

Fox News: 2.27 million

MSNBC: 1.1 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 63,000

Fox News: 296,000

MSNBC: 83,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

