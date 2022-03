Cable News Ratings Friday March 25: CNN Fails to Cross 1 Million Viewers in Prime Time

CNN on Friday failed to land any of its prime time shows over the 1 million viewer mark. While Fridays regularly bring in fewer viewers, especially at night, the drop is noticeable.

On Thursday, Anderson Cooper’s 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. show crossed the million viewer mark and the primetime average for the network was 1.02 million total average viewers.

On Friday, however, CNN’s prime time average was only 726,000 total average viewers across its programming and neither of Cooper’s two hours managed to rake in more than 800,000 total average viewers.

Meanwhile, Fox News averaged 2.34 million primetime viewers and MSNBC brought in an average of 1.2 million prime-time viewers across its programming.

Here is a full breakdown of Friday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1163 NEW DAY:

390 MORNING JOE:

920 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

9 ELEMENTARY:

26 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1561 NEW DAY:

504 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

88 MORNING IN AMERICA:

20 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1829 NEW DAY:

655 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1898 CNN NEWSROOM:

882 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

762 NATIONAL REPORT:

164 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1869 CNN NEWSROOM:

1027 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

715 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

105 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1926 AT THIS HOUR:

1071 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

668 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

124 12p OUTNUMBERED:

2105 INSIDE POLITICS:

923 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

716 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

135 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

134 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1766 CNN NEWSROOM:

934 MTP DAILY:

781 — BLUE BLOODS:

192 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1753 CNN NEWSROOM:

959 KATY TUR REPORTS:

822 AMERICAN AGENDA:

162 BLUE BLOODS:

189 3p STORY, THE:

1797 CNN NEWSROOM:

939 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

885 — BLUE BLOODS:

286 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1639 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

1002 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1109 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

180 BLUE BLOODS:

329 5p FIVE, THE:

3326 SITUATION ROOM:

954 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

218 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

173 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2379 SITUATION ROOM:

855 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1178 SPICER & CO:

241 DONLON REPORT, THE:

50 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2583 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

811 REIDOUT:

1068 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

299 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

67 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

2947 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

783 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1187 STINCHFIELD:

181 NEWSNATION PRIME:

39 9p HANNITY:

2254 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

769 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

1334 PRIME NEWS:

134 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

37 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1816 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

625 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1084 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

106 BANFIELD:

48 11p GUTFELD!:

1861 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

512 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

831 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

90 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

45

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

301 NEW DAY:

82 MORNING JOE:

105 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

2 ELEMENTARY:

2 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

337 NEW DAY:

112 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

10 MORNING IN AMERICA:

4 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

342 NEW DAY:

155 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

342 CNN NEWSROOM:

185 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

87 NATIONAL REPORT:

22 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

331 CNN NEWSROOM:

198 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

70 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

8 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

340 AT THIS HOUR:

227 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

71 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

12 12p OUTNUMBERED:

345 INSIDE POLITICS:

234 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

84 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

33 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

16 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

292 CNN NEWSROOM:

204 MTP DAILY:

91 — BLUE BLOODS:

34 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

260 CNN NEWSROOM:

222 KATY TUR REPORTS:

86 AMERICAN AGENDA:

21 BLUE BLOODS:

43 3p STORY, THE:

251 CNN NEWSROOM:

190 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

101 — BLUE BLOODS:

55 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

235 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

198 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

99 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

10 BLUE BLOODS:

52 5p FIVE, THE:

474 SITUATION ROOM:

234 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

12 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

18 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

334 SITUATION ROOM:

233 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

123 SPICER & CO:

15 DONLON REPORT, THE:

3 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

398 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

198 REIDOUT:

140 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

40 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

7 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

481 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

179 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

136 STINCHFIELD:

39 NEWSNATION PRIME:

0 9p HANNITY:

394 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

171 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

147 PRIME NEWS:

26 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

3 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

339 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

164 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

94 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

14 BANFIELD:

5 11p GUTFELD!:

311 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

131 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

109 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

9 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

1

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 753,000

Fox: 1.84 million

MSNBC: 872,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 171,000

Fox News: 313,000

MSNBC: 99,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 726,000

Fox News: 2.34 million

MSNBC: 1.20 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 171,000

Fox News: 405,000

MSNBC: 126,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com