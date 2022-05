MSNBC’s averages across day time and prime time viewers in the key 25-54 age demographic did not break 80,000 viewers on Friday.

During the day time, MNSBC averaged only 69,000 demo viewers. The network improved, a bit, during prime time to 76,000 average demo viewers.

While MSNBC landed in a solid third in the demo, it still significantly outperformed CNN in terms of overall viewers. CNN averaged 511,000 total viewers in total day and 545,000 in prime.

Fox News, meanwhile, more than doubled CNN during the day time in the demo and more than triple CNN during prime time in the demo.

Here is a full breakdown of Friday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1004 NEW DAY:

286 MORNING JOE:

770 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

14 ELEMENTARY:

28 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1391 NEW DAY:

337 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

116 MORNING IN AMERICA:

26 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1751 NEW DAY:

419 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1885 CNN NEWSROOM:

524 MORNING JOE:

873 NATIONAL REPORT:

156 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1770 CNN NEWSROOM:

570 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

672 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

93 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1667 AT THIS HOUR:

597 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

597 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

155 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1752 INSIDE POLITICS:

721 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

612 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

169 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

200 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1498 CNN NEWSROOM:

712 MTP DAILY:

586 — BLUE BLOODS:

176 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1503 CNN NEWSROOM:

672 KATY TUR REPORTS:

589 AMERICAN AGENDA:

150 BLUE BLOODS:

273 3p — CNN NEWSROOM:

589 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

639 — BLUE BLOODS:

326 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1427 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

632 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1099 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

216 BLUE BLOODS:

394 5p FIVE, THE:

3151 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

607 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

228 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

153 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2386 SITUATION ROOM:

610 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1149 SPICER & CO:

274 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

72 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2178 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

643 REIDOUT:

946 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

327 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

60 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

2854 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

645 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1085 TRUMP RALLY:

738 NEWSNATION PRIME:

89 9p HANNITY:

2215 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

571 MSNBC PRIME:

1102 — DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

45 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1955 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

418 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

820 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

260 BANFIELD:

32 11p GUTFELD!:

1850 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

353 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

627 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

178 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

21

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

195 NEW DAY:

56 MORNING JOE:

94 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

2 ELEMENTARY:

8 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

238 NEW DAY:

68 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

12 MORNING IN AMERICA:

4 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

304 NEW DAY:

99 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

279 CNN NEWSROOM:

134 MORNING JOE:

86 NATIONAL REPORT:

34 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

297 CNN NEWSROOM:

116 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

75 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

14 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

288 AT THIS HOUR:

121 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

53 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

14 12p OUTNUMBERED:

343 INSIDE POLITICS:

142 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

79 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

29 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

12 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

255 CNN NEWSROOM:

137 MTP DAILY:

71 — BLUE BLOODS:

19 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

233 CNN NEWSROOM:

179 KATY TUR REPORTS:

69 AMERICAN AGENDA:

16 BLUE BLOODS:

32 3p — CNN NEWSROOM:

130 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

50 — BLUE BLOODS:

54 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

208 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

131 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

67 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

21 BLUE BLOODS:

71 5p FIVE, THE:

430 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

129 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

37 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

43 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

345 SITUATION ROOM:

134 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

91 SPICER & CO:

26 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

31 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

323 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

133 REIDOUT:

99 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

21 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

24 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

427 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

95 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

85 TRUMP RALLY:

72 NEWSNATION PRIME:

21 9p HANNITY:

337 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

95 MSNBC PRIME:

78 — DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

7 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

293 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

81 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

63 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

33 BANFIELD:

3 11p GUTFELD!:

323 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

56 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

44 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

24 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

9

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 511,000

Fox News: 1.72 million

MSNBC: 753,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 104,000

Fox News: 275,000

MSNBC: 69,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 545,000

Fox News: 2.34 million

MSNBC: 1.00 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 91,000

Fox News: 352,000

MSNBC: 76,000

