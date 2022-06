Rachel Maddow proved Monday night that she is still a big draw for MSNBC during prime time.

The Rachel Maddow Show pulled in 1.96 million total viewers, by far MSNBC’s largest audience.

Maddow also helped to propel Lawrence O’Donnell to a very solid 1.39 million total viewers on Monday as her program led into his.

Without Maddow hosting, MSNBC’s 9 p.m. time slot did not push over 1.2 million total viewers in the last week.

Here is a full breakdown of Monday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1040 NEW DAY:

254 MORNING JOE:

758 DIAMOND AND SILK CRYSTAL:

32 ELEMENTARY:

25 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1527 NEW DAY:

309 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

97 MORNING IN AMERICA:

29 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1622 NEW DAY:

361 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1575 CNN NEWSROOM:

415 MORNING JOE:

836 NATIONAL REPORT:

158 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1510 CNN NEWSROOM:

485 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

571 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

79 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1657 AT THIS HOUR:

509 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

483 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

144 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1872 INSIDE POLITICS:

615 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

565 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

176 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

165 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1605 CNN NEWSROOM:

624 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

639 — BLUE BLOODS:

108 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1402 CNN NEWSROOM:

618 KATY TUR REPORTS:

652 AMERICAN AGENDA:

165 BLUE BLOODS:

149 3p STORY, THE:

1473 CNN NEWSROOM:

627 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

712 — BLUE BLOODS:

191 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1423 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

642 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1248 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

241 BLUE BLOODS:

246 5p FIVE, THE:

3151 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

596 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

239 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

122 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2398 SITUATION ROOM:

526 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1240 SPICER & CO:

218 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

87 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2815 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

562 REIDOUT:

1020 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

295 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

59 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3447 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

674 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1175 STINCHFIELD:

267 NEWSNATION PRIME:

47 9p HANNITY:

2632 CNN TONIGHT:

536 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

1965 PRIME NEWS:

145 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

56 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2175 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

490 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1399 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

125 BANFIELD:

59 11p GUTFELD!:

1848 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

340 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

833 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

133 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

19

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

194 NEW DAY:

51 MORNING JOE:

90 DIAMOND AND SILK CRYSTAL:

9 ELEMENTARY:

2 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

279 NEW DAY:

73 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

12 MORNING IN AMERICA:

1 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

242 NEW DAY:

79 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

196 CNN NEWSROOM:

100 MORNING JOE:

85 NATIONAL REPORT:

19 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

189 CNN NEWSROOM:

117 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

51 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

8 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

192 AT THIS HOUR:

126 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

51 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

44 12p OUTNUMBERED:

257 INSIDE POLITICS:

144 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

67 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

32 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

8 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

219 CNN NEWSROOM:

150 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

60 — BLUE BLOODS:

6 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

187 CNN NEWSROOM:

130 KATY TUR REPORTS:

61 AMERICAN AGENDA:

30 BLUE BLOODS:

16 3p STORY, THE:

199 CNN NEWSROOM:

109 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

89 — BLUE BLOODS:

25 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

220 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

119 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

112 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

35 BLUE BLOODS:

41 5p FIVE, THE:

414 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

98 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

32 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

18 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

320 SITUATION ROOM:

107 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

87 SPICER & CO:

31 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

25 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

367 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

156 REIDOUT:

107 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

46 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

20 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

542 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

154 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

111 STINCHFIELD:

70 NEWSNATION PRIME:

18 9p HANNITY:

405 CNN TONIGHT:

129 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

157 PRIME NEWS:

36 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

15 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

352 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

94 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

114 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

31 BANFIELD:

6 11p GUTFELD!:

303 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

85 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

91 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

37 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

0

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 478,000

Fox News: 1.78 million

MSNBC: 873,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 105,000

Fox News: 261,000

MSNBC: 87,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 567,000

Fox News: 2.75 million

MSNBC: 1.51 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 126,000

Fox News: 433,000

MSNBC: 127,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com