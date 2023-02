Cable News Ratings Tuesday February 14: Gutfeld! Beats Ingraham, Crushes CNN and MSNBC at 11 P.M.

Fox News’s late-night comedy show, Gutfeld!, brought in 2.2 million total viewers on Tuesday night, beating its lead-in, The Ingraham Angle. Roseanne Barr joined Gutfeld! as a guest.

Gutfeld! was the 6th highest-rated show overall on cable news in total viewers and the 3rd highest-rated in the key 25-54 age demographic — behind Tucker Carlson and The Five — which was co-hosted by Greg Gutfeld.

In the 11 p.m. hour, Gutfled! crushed its cable news competition as CNN brought in only 371,000 total viewers and MSNBC scored 972,000.

Here is a full breakdown of Tuesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

899 CNN THIS MORNING:

297 MORNING JOE:

948 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

22 EARLY MORNING:

20 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1320 CNN THIS MORNING:

388 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

71 MORNING IN AMERICA:

33 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1556 CNN THIS MORNING:

529 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1784 CNN NEWSROOM:

575 MORNING JOE:

1021 NATIONAL REPORT:

126 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1830 CNN NEWSROOM:

631 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

778 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

52 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1889 AT THIS HOUR:

592 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

661 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1742 INSIDE POLITICS:

682 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

687 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

110 BLUE BLOODS:

130 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1414 CNN NEWSROOM:

562 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

656 — BLUE BLOODS:

200 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1493 CNN NEWSROOM:

554 — AMERICAN AGENDA:

103 BLUE BLOODS:

223 3p STORY, THE:

1586 CNN NEWSROOM:

612 KATY TUR REPORTS:

768 — BLUE BLOODS:

237 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1675 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

673 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1213 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

147 BLUE BLOODS:

295 5p FIVE, THE:

3373 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

706 — SPICER & CO:

133 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

137 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2648 SITUATION ROOM:

660 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1323 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

168 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

57 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

3010 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

669 REIDOUT:

1150 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

190 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

37 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3342 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

632 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1338 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

175 CUOMO:

82 9p HANNITY:

2617 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

602 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

1422 PRIME NEWS:

104 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

101 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2143 CNN TONIGHT:

543 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1594 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

132 BANFIELD:

133 11p GUTFELD!:

2205 CNN TONIGHT:

371 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

972 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

71 CUOMO:

53

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

145 CNN THIS MORNING:

60 MORNING JOE:

112 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

0 EARLY MORNING:

3 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

187 CNN THIS MORNING:

92 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

7 MORNING IN AMERICA:

7 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

176 CNN THIS MORNING:

114 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

201 CNN NEWSROOM:

113 MORNING JOE:

81 NATIONAL REPORT:

13 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

207 CNN NEWSROOM:

115 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

76 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

12 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

216 AT THIS HOUR:

92 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

65 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

227 INSIDE POLITICS:

96 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

77 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

14 BLUE BLOODS:

17 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

177 CNN NEWSROOM:

97 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

63 — BLUE BLOODS:

33 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

165 CNN NEWSROOM:

91 — AMERICAN AGENDA:

8 BLUE BLOODS:

36 3p STORY, THE:

211 CNN NEWSROOM:

110 KATY TUR REPORTS:

70 — BLUE BLOODS:

39 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

231 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

109 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

108 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

16 BLUE BLOODS:

39 5p FIVE, THE:

390 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

128 — SPICER & CO:

11 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

33 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

318 SITUATION ROOM:

141 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

140 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

15 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

19 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

322 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

147 REIDOUT:

164 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

22 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

16 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

444 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

120 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

181 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

25 CUOMO:

17 9p HANNITY:

300 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

142 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

183 PRIME NEWS:

20 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

16 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

291 CNN TONIGHT:

128 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

173 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

17 BANFIELD:

20 11p GUTFELD!:

376 CNN TONIGHT:

99 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

123 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

12 CUOMO:

8

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 523,000

Fox News: 1.85 million

MSNBC: 930,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 102,000

Fox News: 237,000

MSNBC: 106,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 593,000

Fox News: 2.7 million

MSNBC: 1.45 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 130,000

Fox News: 345,000

MSNBC: 179,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com