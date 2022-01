MSNBC pulled further away from CNN in the ratings on Wednesday, solidifying its solid second-place standing in the ratings.

During prime time, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., MSNBC pulled in more than double the average of total viewers CNN did. MSNBC averaged 1.72 million viewers during those hours compared to CNN’s 746,000.

CNN, which did not have one show break a million total average viewers on Wednesday, was led by Anderson Cooper who pulled in 882,000 total average viewers.

MSNBC’s top host was Rachel Maddow, who raked in 2.27 million total viewers. Nicolle Wallace, Ari Melber, Joy Reid, Chris Hayes, and Lawrence O’Donnell all also topped one million total viewers.

Fox News still dominated on Wednesday with every show reaching over one million viewers. Four Fox shows scored over 2 million total average viewers, while The Five and Tucker Carlson led with over 3 million viewers each.

Here is a full breakdown of Wednesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

991 NEW DAY:

309 MORNING JOE:

845 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

10 ELEMENTARY:

49 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1340 NEW DAY:

372 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

83 MORNING IN AMERICA:

18 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1668 NEW DAY:

415 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1708 CNN NEWSROOM:

482 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

788 NATIONAL REPORT:

188 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1703 CNN NEWSROOM:

589 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

595 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

51 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1626 AT THIS HOUR:

547 — — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

93 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1629 INSIDE POLITICS:

658 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

542 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

154 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

149 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1570 CNN NEWSROOM:

730 MTP DAILY:

588 — BLUE BLOODS:

86 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1426 CNN NEWSROOM:

674 KATY TUR REPORTS:

592 AMERICAN AGENDA:

162 BLUE BLOODS:

175 3p STORY, THE:

1371 CNN NEWSROOM:

623 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

672 — BLUE BLOODS:

229 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1455 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

763 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1360 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

226 BLUE BLOODS:

262 5p FIVE, THE:

3432 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

631 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

214 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

102 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2498 SITUATION ROOM:

595 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1253 SPICER & CO:

324 DONLON REPORT, THE:

47 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

2068 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

680 REIDOUT:

1086 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

415 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

35 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3517 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

882 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1317 STINCHFIELD:

252 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

83 9p HANNITY:

2960 CNN TONIGHT:

751 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2272 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

113 NEWSNATION PRIME:

52 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2325 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

605 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1583 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

149 BANFIELD:

34 11p GUTFELD!:

1865 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

435 11TH HOUR:

860 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

100 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

17

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

192 NEW DAY:

55 MORNING JOE:

96 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

4 ELEMENTARY:

1 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

214 NEW DAY:

55 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

12 MORNING IN AMERICA:

3 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

242 NEW DAY:

56 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

251 CNN NEWSROOM:

89 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

71 NATIONAL REPORT:

30 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

230 CNN NEWSROOM:

130 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

56 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

9 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

236 AT THIS HOUR:

125 — — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

18 12p OUTNUMBERED:

240 INSIDE POLITICS:

157 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

54 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

37 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

18 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

209 CNN NEWSROOM:

141 MTP DAILY:

68 — BLUE BLOODS:

6 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

200 CNN NEWSROOM:

144 KATY TUR REPORTS:

74 AMERICAN AGENDA:

30 BLUE BLOODS:

22 3p STORY, THE:

211 CNN NEWSROOM:

146 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

89 — BLUE BLOODS:

32 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

229 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

157 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

131 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

32 BLUE BLOODS:

34 5p FIVE, THE:

447 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

140 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

44 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

11 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

340 SITUATION ROOM:

106 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

134 SPICER & CO:

27 DONLON REPORT, THE:

2 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

307 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

176 REIDOUT:

146 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

36 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

10 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

553 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

192 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

168 STINCHFIELD:

40 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

22 9p HANNITY:

427 CNN TONIGHT:

164 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

268 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

44 NEWSNATION PRIME:

8 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

387 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

148 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

189 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

59 BANFIELD:

5 11p GUTFELD!:

335 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

96 11TH HOUR:

123 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

27 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

1

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 550,000

Fox: 1.78 million

MSNBC: 909,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 115,000

Fox News: 274,000

MSNBC: 109,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 746,000

Fox News: 2.93 million

MSNBC: 1.72 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 168,000

Fox News: 456,000

MSNBC: 208,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

