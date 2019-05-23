Democratic presidential hopeful Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) blasted President Donald Trump for a trade war that has inflicted heavy losses on U.S. farmers and for his repeated false claims that the Chinese are paying the

Democratic presidential hopeful Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) blasted President Donald Trump for a trade war that has inflicted heavy losses on U.S. farmers and for his repeated false claims that the Chinese are paying the heavy tariffs his administration has emplaced on imports from that country.

“Farmers know that Trump is lying,” Ryan told host Erin Burnett on CNN’s Outfront. “He’s really on shaky ground. They’re already upset with him that he is doing this and that he is causing them trouble.”

Ryan was reacting to a new White House plan to budget an additional $16 billion toward helping ailing U.S. farmers survive the steep losses they’re suffering because of Trump’s protectionist trade policies. During the press conference announcing the program on Thursday, the president once again falsely claimed the money would be paid “by China.”

“The fact is that that is not true,” Burnett noted. “Today, the International Monetary Fund just came out and they explained, putting out a study showing it will be Americans and American companies paying for the tariffs, not China.” Several other economic studies have also found that U.S. companies and consumers are bearing almost the entire brunt of the higher costs of Chinese imports. Even members of Trump’s economic team have admitted the president’s tariff rhetoric simply isn’t true.

In addition, the retaliatory tariffs China has slapped on U.S. crops, like soybeans, have caused agriculture prices and export sales to plummet. “They haven’t made a profit in five years in farming in America,” Ryan said. “There is a recession in rural America. Now he is lying about it. And that’s starting to really bother them. I think he is in danger territory now of losing rural America. We have to be tough in going in there and trying to have a plan for rural America.”

Watch video above, via CNN.

