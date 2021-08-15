Donald Trump Calls on Joe Biden to ‘Resign in Disgrace’ Over Afghanistan, as RNC Deletes Page Supporting Troop Withdrawal From Their Website

Former President Donald Trump called on President Joe Biden to “resign in disgrace” on Sunday over the messy withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.

“It is time for Joe Biden to resign in disgrace for what he has allowed to happen to Afghanistan, along with the tremendous surge in COVID, the Border catastrophe, the destruction of energy independence, and our crippled economy,” Trump wrote. “It shouldn’t be a big deal, because he wasn’t elected legitimately in the first place!”

Trump says Biden should “resign in disgrace” over Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/K26oxLEruI — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) August 15, 2021

Around the same time that Trump’s statement was published, journalists started noting that the RNC removed a page from their website in which they highlighted their support for withdrawing from Afghanistan.

How quickly can the politics around Afghanistan change? Here's a section on the RNC's website in June; click it now and you get a 404 error. (Rest of page was about Kosovo/Israel-Arab deals.) https://t.co/kDJo95QfiF pic.twitter.com/HkZok9mgJW — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) August 15, 2021

BREAKING: The Republican Party has deleted a page from their website that pointed out that Trump wanted to pull out of Afghanistan. — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) August 15, 2021

Worth remembering that some Trump-aligned Republicans argued last fall that Biden was the candidate who’d continue wars in the Middle East and Trump was the withdrawal candidate. pic.twitter.com/LPvR8DAbzZ — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) August 15, 2021

