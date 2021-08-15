Donald Trump Calls on Joe Biden to ‘Resign in Disgrace’ Over Afghanistan, as RNC Deletes Page Supporting Troop Withdrawal From Their Website
Former President Donald Trump called on President Joe Biden to “resign in disgrace” on Sunday over the messy withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.
“It is time for Joe Biden to resign in disgrace for what he has allowed to happen to Afghanistan, along with the tremendous surge in COVID, the Border catastrophe, the destruction of energy independence, and our crippled economy,” Trump wrote. “It shouldn’t be a big deal, because he wasn’t elected legitimately in the first place!”
Around the same time that Trump’s statement was published, journalists started noting that the RNC removed a page from their website in which they highlighted their support for withdrawing from Afghanistan.
Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com