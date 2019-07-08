President Donald Trump continued trashing the UK ambassador who trashed him in leaked cables today, declaring the U.S. “will no longer deal with” him.

British Ambassador to the U.S. Kim Darroch said in these leaked cables, “We don’t really believe this Administration is going to become substantially more normal; less dysfunctional; less unpredictable; less faction-riven; less diplomatically clumsy and inept.”

Trump this afternoon not only hit Darroch but went off on Theresa May for the Brexit “mess” and said, “The good news for the wonderful United Kingdom is that they will soon have a new Prime Minister.”

He also said, “I do not know the Ambassador, but he is not liked or well thought of within the U.S. We will no longer deal with him.”

I have been very critical about the way the U.K. and Prime Minister Theresa May handled Brexit. What a mess she and her representatives have created. I told her how it should be done, but she decided to go another way. I do not know the Ambassador, but he is not liked or well…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2019

….thought of within the U.S. We will no longer deal with him. The good news for the wonderful United Kingdom is that they will soon have a new Prime Minister. While I thoroughly enjoyed the magnificent State Visit last month, it was the Queen who I was most impressed with! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2019

He added, “While I thoroughly enjoyed the magnificent State Visit last month, it was the Queen who I was most impressed with!”

