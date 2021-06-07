Former President Donald Trump labeled Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg as a “dangerous” person, while railing against the social media company’s minimum two-year-long ban on him.

In a Monday morning interview with Fox Business Network’s Stuart Varney, Trump said he has been using press releases in lieu of posting on social media due to his bans. He then pushed back against the bans, saying “it’s got to be stopped because our country is in danger.”

Trump went on to say Zuckerberg used to visit him at the White House and congratulate him for being “number one on Facebook.”

“You know, Zuckerberg would come to the White House to have dinner with me, couldn’t have been nicer,” Trump said. “‘Sir, you’re number one, congratulations, number one on Facebook.’ All of this crap. He would bring his wife.”

He added, “They have to be stopped and they will be stopped eventually they are going to be stopped.”

Twitter suspended Trump permanently following tweets that violated their Glorification of Violence policy in the lead up to the Jan. 6 insurrection. “These two Tweets must be read in the context of broader events in the country and the ways in which the President’s statements can be mobilized by different audiences, including to incite violence, as well as in the context of the pattern of behavior from this account in recent weeks,” the company said.

And just last week, Facebook’s Oversight Board upheld its ban against Trump for at least two years, a ban which was similarly instituted the day after the insurrection. He remains suspended from Instagram, YouTube, and Twitch, and is permanently banned from Snapchat. Other social media sites where Trump did not have an account, such as Pinterest and Reddit, have been limiting content related to Trump as well.

Asked why he thinks he was deplatformed, the former president said “because my voice is very strong and my voice is very powerful” before launching into repeating unfounded claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election and that Zuckerberg helped create the fraud.

Trump then claimed Facebook did not want to hear his “sane voice.”

“I think, you know, they allowed dictators that say ‘Death to America’ that’s okay. ‘Death to Israel’ that’s okay,” Trump said. “But with me, they take me off because they are radical left crazy people, and they are destroying our country, and they don’t want to hear a sane voice.”

He added that he had some of the largest followings across social media, “close to 200 million people,” and to strip his accounts meant “they are a disgrace to our country.”

“We don’t have free speech anymore, and who are they to tell us what ideology we should be talking about, what politics we should be talking about. They are a disgrace,” Trump continued with a promise of litigation to come.

