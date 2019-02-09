Trump Rips Democrats’ Green New Deal: It Would Be ‘Great’ to Eliminate ‘Planes, Cars, Cows, Oil, Gas & The Military’

President Donald Trump is on a roll Saturday night.

First, he mocked Democrats for turning the border wall into a 2020 campaign issue.

Then, he skewered Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who formally announced her 2020 campaign at a rally today.

Now, it seems Trump is taking on the Democrats’ Green New Deal — proposed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez –and just how “great” it would be for the “so-called ‘Carbon footprint’ to eliminate among other things cows and the military.”

“I think it is very important for the Democrats to press forward with their Green New Deal,” Trump wrote. “It would be great for the so-called ‘Carbon Footprint’ to permanently eliminate all Planes, Cars, Cows, Oil, Gas & the Military – even if no other country would do the same. Brilliant!”

Warren has backed the Green New Deal and championed it during her rally today.

