‘Inside Job’: Widow of Man Killed in Trump Assassination Attempt Believes Government Was Behind It

The widow of Corey Comperatore, the former fire chief who was killed in the 2024 assassination attempt against President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, believes the government was behind the shooting.

Helen Comperatore shared her thoughts in an interview with NewsNation’s Rich McHugh on Monday.

“I believe it was an inside job, inside the government somewhere,” Comperatore said.

“And this was a political [plot]?” McHugh asked.

“Oh yeah, absolutely,” Comperatore said.

“Have you seen evidence to that?” McHugh followed up.

“Oh, I’ve been told things,” she said. “But I have something that happened with me that just afterwards and you’re starting to put the pieces together, it just made total sense.”

NewNation interviewed Helen Comperatore two years after her husband was shot and killed at a Trump rally while shielding his wife and two daughters.

Thomas Crooks was the 20-year-old gunman who fired eight rounds at then-candidate Trump from a rooftop about 150 yards away. Crooks was killed by Secret Service at the scene. The FBI concluded last year Crooks acted alone after investigating the shooting and speaking to thousands of people.

In June, the FBI skewered a conservative watchdog group that accused the bureau of “slow rolling” the release of information on the assassination attempt.

McHugh told viewers that the Secret Service did not reach out to Helen Comperatore to interview her about the crime until a year after it happened.

Comperatore told NewsNation she thinks Crooks had at least one accomplice that has gone unpunished.

“I don’t believe there was another shooter there, but I believe he was working with somebody,” she said.

She said she will have closure once “the people who put this all together that day are caught.” Comperatore did not mention Joe Biden, who was president at the time of the shooting.

McHugh then asked her if she had a message for Trump.

“Don’t forget us and remember what we went through that day,” Comperatore said. “We’re still here, we need answers.”

Watch above.

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