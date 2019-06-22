President Donald Trump tweeted this afternoon that he is delaying planned ICE raids to try and work with Congress on a solution to problems at the border.

The raids were planned for Sunday in multiple cities and as recently as this morning the president was tweeting in defense of the action:

The people that Ice will apprehend have already been ordered to be deported. This means that they have run from the law and run from the courts. These are people that are supposed to go back to their home country. They broke the law by coming into the country, & now by staying. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2019

When people come into our Country illegally, they will be DEPORTED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2019

But this afternoon, Trump suddenly tweeted the raids have been “delayed” for two weeks.

At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border. If not, Deportations start! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2019

Democratic officials across the country spoke out against the planned raids, and earlier today, before Trump’s statement, Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a public statement imploring him to call them off.

