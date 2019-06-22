comScore

Trump Tweets He’s Delaying ICE Raids to Try and Work Out Solution With Congress: ‘If Not, Deportations Start!’

By Josh FeldmanJun 22nd, 2019, 3:21 pm

President Donald Trump tweeted this afternoon that he is delaying planned ICE raids to try and work with Congress on a solution to problems at the border.

The raids were planned for Sunday in multiple cities and as recently as this morning the president was tweeting in defense of the action:

But this afternoon, Trump suddenly tweeted the raids have been “delayed” for two weeks.

“At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border. If not, Deportations start!” he tweeted.

Democratic officials across the country spoke out against the planned raids, and earlier today, before Trump’s statement, Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a public statement imploring him to call them off.

