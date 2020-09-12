President Donald Trump‘s 2020 campaign moves on to Nevada where he is set to speak at a rally Saturday evening.

The campaign had originally planned to host the rally at the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority, but the facility cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions, according to CBS. The event is now being held at the Minden-Tahoe Airport in Minden, Nevada.

Trump’s speech is scheduled to start at approximately 7:00 pm PDT, and you can watch above via the campaign’s livestream on YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]