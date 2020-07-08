Former Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders said the compromise Democratic Party agenda crafted between his policy teams and nominee Joe Biden’s would, if implemented, make Biden the “most progressive president since FDR.”

In an effort to build party unity, policy teams from Biden’s camp recently met with members of the Sanders campaign team to work on a compromise agenda on issues like the economy, healthcare, and climate change. MSNBC host Chris Hayes noted that these combined task forces have now completed their work and asked the independent senator from Vermont on his take of the results.

” I know today there were the sort of working groups, policy committees that some folks from your presidential campaign staff had been engaged in. They announced the results today,” Hayes noted, before calling out a new poll released on Wednesday that showed near unanimous support for Biden among Democratic voters who backed other candidates during the primary. “Basically the picture painted, and this is across the various candidates who were in that crowded primary field, was a very unified Democratic Party, a unified electorate in defending trump. Is that where you are right now?”

“Absolutely,” Sanders said. “I think every person who voted for me, and I think for the other Democratic candidates, fully understands that Donald Trump is the most dangerous president, if not in the modern history of our country, than in the overall history of our country and that it is absolutely imperative that we come together and defeat him and defeat him badly.”

“I was glad to work with the vice president in forming six separate task forces, which had some of the most knowledgeable people in the country coming together to deal with education and climate change and health care and the economy and criminal justice and immigration reform,” Sanders added. “These folks, needless to say, represented the progressive movement and had a different perspective on things than did Biden’s people. But there was serious discussion and I think a real honest effort to come up with a compromise. And I think the compromise that they came up with, if implemented, will make Biden the most Progressive president since FDR.”

“If that agenda is implemented, life will improve for tens and tens of millions of working people,” Sanders said. “It will improve for our environment and for climate change, criminal justice and for the needs of low income people.

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

