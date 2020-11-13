BREAKING: ABC, NBC, CNN Call Georgia for Joe Biden

ABC News, NBC News, and CNN have called the presidential race in Georgia for Joe Biden.

The race in Georgia has been remarkably close and there is a hand recount underway in the state, but as of this posting, the two networks are projecting wins for the former vice president over President Donald Trump:

Clarification — NBC News has labeled Biden the “apparent winner” in Georgia, a distinction used when results could change — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) November 13, 2020

BREAKING: Joe Biden will win the state of Georgia, Edison projects. https://t.co/qg3YMeAMWl pic.twitter.com/yuv8nLrGVL — ABC News (@ABC) November 13, 2020

CNN PROJECTION: President-elect Joe Biden wins Georgia, flipping the traditionally red state, and Donald Trump wins North Carolina. This brings the final electoral vote tally to 306 for Biden and 232 for Trump https://t.co/5LfQT8vUAH #CNNElection pic.twitter.com/F78AK3AvXx — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) November 13, 2020

