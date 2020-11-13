comScore

BREAKING: ABC, NBC, CNN Call Georgia for Joe Biden

By Josh FeldmanNov 13th, 2020, 2:28 pm

ABC News, NBC News, and CNN have called the presidential race in Georgia for Joe Biden.

The race in Georgia has been remarkably close and there is a hand recount underway in the state, but as of this posting, the two networks are projecting wins for the former vice president over President Donald Trump:

