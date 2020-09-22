Cindy McCain has officially endorsed Joe Biden for president.

Biden made the announcement earlier Tuesday, weeks after McCain made a brief appearance at the Democratic National Convention for a video on John McCain’s relationship with Biden over the years.

In a statement posted to Twitter Tuesday night, McCain said, “My husband John lived by a code: country first. We are Republicans, yes, but Americans foremost. There’s only one candidate in this race who stands up for our values as a nation, and that is Joe Biden.”

“Joe and I don’t always agree on the issues, and I know he and John certainly had some passionate arguments, but he is a good and honest man. He will lead us with dignity,” she said.

In his earlier remarks making the announcement, Biden cited the Atlantic report on President Donald Trump’s alleged comments disparaging fallen soldiers.

McCain did not reference the reporting in her statement, but simply said, “He will be a commander in chief that the finest fighting force in the history of the world can depend on, because he knows what it is like to send a child off to fight.”

