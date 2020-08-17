George Floyd’s brother Philonise Floyd spoke at the Democratic National Convention on Monday night to honor him and others with with a moment of silence.

“My brother George was selfless. He always made sacrifices for his family, friends and even complete strangers,” he said. “George had a giving spirit, a spirit that has shown up on streets around our nation and around the world.

Floyd called the nationwide protests sparked by his brother’s killing a “fitting legacy for our brother” and said that “George should be alive today.”

“Breonna Taylor should be alive today. Ahmaud Arbery should be alive today. Eric Garner should be alive today. Stephon Clark, Atatiana Jefferson, Sandra Bland — they should all be alive today. So it’s up to us to carry on the fight for justice. Our actions will be their legacies,” he added.

Floyd called on viewers to channel the late John Lewis’ “good trouble” and continue fighting for equality.

“For the names we do not know, the faces we will never see, those who can’t mourn, because their murders didn’t go viral, please join me in a moment of silence to honor George and the many other souls we lost to hate and injustice. And when this moment ends, let’s make sure we never stop saying their names,” he concluded before beginning a moment of silence.

Watch above, via CNN.

