House Republican on Fox News Labels Jasmine Crockett a ‘Race-Baiting Thug’

During a Friday appearance on Fox News, Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) labeled Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) a “race-baiting thug” over her defense of Karmelo Anthony, the Texas teenager who filed a notice of appeal this week after being convicted of murder.

Anthony was found guilty on Tuesday in the 2025 stabbing death of fellow teen Austin Metcalf and sentenced to 35 years in prison. Prosecutors described the killing as a “senseless” act of murder, arguing that Anthony fatally stabbed Metcalf during an altercation at a high school track meet in Frisco, Texas. Defense attorneys maintained Anthony acted in self-defense, but jurors returned a murder conviction after roughly three hours of deliberation.

Anthony filed a notice of appeal on Wednesday and requested a court-appointed attorney.

On Tuesday, just hours after Anthony’s sentencing, Crockett spoke out on her podcast in support of the teen’s claims of self-defense.

“If a 300-pound man is beating me, like on top of me and beating me down, I’m not limited to fists,” she said. “Cuz I’m telling you right now, if you were twice my weight and got way more strength than me and you got me pinned down, I don’t believe I’m going to survive.”

She added, “And when you look at like George Floyd, like George Floyd died, and they never took out a quote-unquote weapon. So this idea you can’t die is wild, right?”

On Friday, Gill added his two cents, telling Fox News that he thinks Crockett is a “race-baiting thug.”

According to him, his colleague is “stating quite plainly, very recently, that the American people ought to have sympathy for Karmelo Anthony because he is black, not for any other reason, but because he is black. That’s the kind of stuff that leads to this racial divisiveness.”

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

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