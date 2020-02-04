“What a night!” said South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Indeed, all this dumpster fire of an Iowa caucus was missing was a candidate who declared victory without a single vote being reported. But shortly after midnight eastern on Tuesday morning, Mayor Pete put the cherry on top of this hideous sundae with a confounding speech in which he seemed to proclaim himself the winner.

Speaking to his supporters at his campaign headquarters in Des Moines, the former South Bend mayor strongly suggested that when the missing numbers finally do come in, he will emerge with the most delegates.

“So we don’t know all the results,” Buttigieg said. “But we know, by the time it’s all said and done, Iowa, you have shocked the nation! Because by all indications, we are going on to New Hampshire victorious!”

The statement drew raucous cheers from the crowd, which went on to chant “Pete! Pete! Pete!”

To be clear, no media outlet projected a winner in the race at the time of Buttigieg’s speech. Nor had any official count been reported. Not even one single official vote, at the time of the speech, was made public.

Nonetheless, despite the race not being over, it seems Mayor Pete’s on his way to the window to cash his ticket.

