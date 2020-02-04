comScore

Everyone Hates Iowa: ‘Sh*tshow’ Caucuses in Hawkeye State Enrage 2020 Campaigns, Trigger Political Critics

By Reed RichardsonFeb 4th, 2020, 1:21 am
Iowa Caucuses

Photo credit: Joe Raedle, Getty Images.

Both critics and 2020 campaigns blasted the Iowa Democratic Party on Monday night for the unprecedented delay in reporting that state’s caucus results, dismissing its “unbelievable explanation” and slamming the disorganization and lack of transparency as a “shitshow.”

Representatives for the 2020 Democratic campaigns reportedly reacted in anger and utter dismay when the IDP blamed unspecified “inconsistencies” for the vote delay in a midnight conference call that culminated with party officials abruptly hanging up on the campaigns.

Besides the internal campaign blowback, political pundits also sharply criticized — often in not-so-polite terms — the Iowa vote-counting debacle and used it to likewise question the wisdom of that state’s rarefied status as hosting the first votes in presidential primaries.

 

