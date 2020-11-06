Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney advised President Donald Trump to “put his big boy pants on” and concede the 2020 presidential election on Friday after Democratic nominee Joe Biden was projected to be the winner in Pennsylvania.

“This is not about a victory for a single candidate or a single political party, this is truly a victory for our democracy,” declared Kenney. “That may sound cliché, but today it’s oh so true.”

“The votes will continue to be counted until every ballot, mail-in ballot, absentee ballot, and provisional ballot is counted,” he continued, adding, “So while some, including the president, continue to spew baseless” claims, “our founding fathers who conceived this system just a fifteen minute walk down the street I know would be proud.”

Kenney went on to say, “I think what the president needs to do is, frankly, put his big boy pants on. He needs to acknowledge the fact that he lost and he needs to congratulate the winner, just as Jimmy Carter did, just as George H. W. Bush did, and frankly just as Al Gore did.”

“Stop this and let us move forward as a country,” Kenney concluded. “I doubt he’ll listen to me but that’s it.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

