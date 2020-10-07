The Vice Presidential Debate between Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence predictably opened on the subject of Covid-19 and the global pandemic that has taken over 212,000 American lives.

Moderator Susan Page asked Senator Harris flatly, “What would a Biden administration do in January and February that a Trump administration wouldn’t do? Would you impose new lockdowns for businesses and schools in hot spots, a federal mandate to wear masks?”

Harris quickly answered any questions about a possibly kinder and gentler Vice President Debate, as she pretty much went for the rhetorical jugular right off the bat (though in her dispassionate a prosecutorial tone.)

After listing the stunning statistics of how the potentially deadly contagion has ravaged American life (and economy), Harris noted that “On January 28th, the vice president and the president were informed about the nature of this pandemic. They were informed that it’s lethal in consequence that it is airborne, that it will affect young people. “They knew what was happening, and they didn’t tell you.”

“They knew, and they covered it up,” she flatly claimed. “The president said it was a hoax. They minimized the seriousness of it.”

She finished by explaining the Biden-Harris plan for a national strategy to battle the coronavirus that included contact tracing, testing, administration of the vaccine, and pledging the vaccine “will be free for all.”

Pence fired back by touting the administration’s response to the virus, particularly the decision to restrict travel from China. He also accused the Biden campaign of plagiarizing the Trump administration’s plan to fight the pandemic.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]