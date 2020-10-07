Minutes before the start of the 2020 vice presidential debate, Frank Fahrenkopf — co-chair of the the Commission for Presidential Debates — gave a blunt reminder to everyone in the audience to keep their masks on.

“You were told when you entered here that you had to have your mask on,” Fahrenkopf said. “And the rules are that you will keep your masks on. And if you take your mask off, someone will approach you and ask you to please put your mask back on. If you do not put the mask back on, you will be advised that your ticket is canceled.”

He pointed out that the ticket contains a pledge to follow protocol and that if people don’t follow the proper health and public safety guidelines, “you will be escorted by law enforcement from the premises.”

“So we beg you. Please do not take your masks off,” he concluded.

It likely wouldn’t have needed to be said, but at the first presidential debate last week, members of the Trump team did not wear masks. Moderator Chris Wallace said not only did they take their masks off, but refused to put them back on when a Cleveland Clinic official approached them.

