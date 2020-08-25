comScore

Trump Ignites Backlash After Granting Full Pardon to Ex-Convict During RNC Convention: ‘Like It’s a Rose on an Episode of The Bachelor

By Reed RichardsonAug 25th, 2020, 10:01 pm

President Donald Trump used the platform of his party’s primetime convention to grant a full pardon to a former felon, Jon Ponder, taking the unprecedented step of linking an act of clemency with a presidential campaign.

Trump’s primetime pardon of Ponder, who was convicted of robbing a bank and has since started a prisoner re-entery program,  belies his record-low use of presidential clemency. In fact, Trump has granted the fewest clemencies since President Jimmy Carter, just 37 including the pardon of Jon Ponder during the RNC on Tuesday night. By comparison, the next lowest was President George H.W. Bush, who in his one term of office granted 77 clemencies. President Barack Obama had, by far, given out the most clemencies since 1976 with 1,927, although a great man of them came as he was leaving office.

In addition, Trump’s granting of a pardon comes on the same day that former DHS official Miles Taylor claimed that Trump promised to pardon any border officials who broke the law to keep undocumented aliens out of the country.

But it was the breaking of yet another norm and the reality-TV, game show nature of the granting of a single pardon, to a man who highly praised him on primetime TV, that set many people off.

