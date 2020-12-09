President Donald Trump is throwing everything at the wall trying to insist he actually did win the election despite the fact he didn’t.

He’s tried pushing baseless claims of voter fraud that are being rejected by judge after judge — including ones he appointed — while one of the cases he and his allies were most hopeful about was rejected by the Supreme Court with no dissents.

The president has now moved on to touting the lawsuit from the Texas attorney general that actually, seriously, really makes an argument that “the probability of former Vice President Biden winning the popular vote in the four Defendant States — Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — independently given President Trump’s early lead in those States as of 3 a.m. on November 4, 2020, is less than one in a quadrillion.”

But that’s not the only sketchy math Trump is embracing to falsely claim victory. In addition to claiming that surely there must be fraud because “no candidate has ever won both Florida and Ohio and lost” (for the record, that’s also false — Richard Nixon won both states in 1960 and still lost), the president has insisted “ALL” data showed it was “impossible” for him to lose legitimately.

We will soon be learning about the word “courage”, and saving our Country. I received hundreds of thousands of legal votes more, in all of the Swing States, than did my opponent. ALL Data taken after the vote says that it was impossible for me to lose, unless FIXED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2020

And now the president of the United States is trying to argue that he couldn’t have possibly lost the election because of the “so-called ‘bookies.'”

Yes, really.

At 10:00 P.M. on Election Evening, we were at 97% win with the so-called “bookies”. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2020

In the final leg of 2016, according to Reuters, bookies were very confident of a Hillary Clinton victory, because bookies being confident something is going to happen does not actually always mean that thing is going to happen.

