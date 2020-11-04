Democratic challenger Joe Biden will address his supporters at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware on Election Night. He is expected to speak to the crowd at around 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Biden was tentatively leading in the Electoral College at the time he hit the stage, but many swing states in the Midwest still had millions of mail-in and absentee votes to count, a process that could take days to finish.

