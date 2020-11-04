WATCH LIVE: Joe Biden Addresses Supporters on Election Night With Race Still Too Close to Call
Nov 4th, 2020, 12:37 am
Democratic challenger Joe Biden will address his supporters at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware on Election Night. He is expected to speak to the crowd at around 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning.
Biden was tentatively leading in the Electoral College at the time he hit the stage, but many swing states in the Midwest still had millions of mail-in and absentee votes to count, a process that could take days to finish.
Watch the livestream of the event on the above via Bloomberg Quick Take.
