WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds Press Conference as Key States Continue to Count Votes
Nov 5th, 2020, 6:38 pm
President Donald Trump is holding another press conference as states continue to count results in key states like Pennsylvania and Nevada.
The president has already made false declarations of of victory and has “claimed’ states he has not won. He has additionally made baseless allegations of fraud while his team mounts legal challenges in those key states.
You can watch above, via the Washington Post.
