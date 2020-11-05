President Donald Trump has called a sudden press conference at the White House. And in the eyes of one of the administration’s most prominent journalistic foils, the move is an act of desperation from a man who is watching his reelection bid come crashing down.

Speaking with Anderson Cooper Thursday, CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta painted a grim picture of the scene from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue as the votes continue to be tallied.

“The president is watching the lights go out on his presidency right now,” Acosta said. “That is what we’re witnessing in real time. As these votes are being tabulated, and Joe Biden is catching up in Pennsylvania and in Georgia, the presidency of Donald J. Trump is vanishing before our eyes.”

Despite the fact that the odds seem to be very much against the president, Acosta doesn’t expect a Trump concession anytime soon.

“He is not going to go down without a fight,” Acosta said. “That is what we’re hearing from Trump campaign advisers, that he is going to fight this out to the end. The end game is to win the presidency, and he’s going to do it by hook or by crook. And if that means flooding lawyers into the states all over the country and dragging this out like Florida on steroids, that’s what they’re going to do.”

Watch above, via CNN.

