Chris Christie Cannot Believe Fox’s MacCallum Asked Him About UFOs

In the lightning round of the first GOP primary debate on Wednesday, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) was caught off-guard by an “out of this world” question from co-moderator Martha MacCallum.

Clearly reading the room and knowing that it was full of people who wanted to know if the truth was out there, MacCallum asked Christie about the government keeping secrets — about UFOs. As soon as MacCallum said the word, Christie groaned, “I get the UFO question??” And here was that question:

So, if you were president, Governor Christie, would you level with the American people about what the government knows about these possible encounters?

Before answering, Christie expressed his umbrage at being the candidate chosen to respond … which he sort of did:

Martha… and especially coming from a woman from New Jersey, I think it’s horrible that just because I’m from New Jersey, you asked me about unidentified flying objects and Martians. We’re different, but we’re not that different. Look, of course, the job of the President of the United States is to level with the American people about everything. The job of the President of the United States is to stand for truth. The job of the President of the United States is to be a role model for our children and our grandchildren.

Christie spent much of the night being booed and jeered, so it was probably nice for him to have a light-hearted moment towards the end.

Watch the video via Fox News.

