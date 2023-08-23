Bret Baier Has to Scold Audience After They Won’t Stop Booing Christie for Attacking Trump

Fox News anchor and GOP debate moderator Bret Baier took a timeout to scold the audience who continually booed Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) for criticizing Donald Trump.

“If former President Trump is convicted in a court of law, would you still support him as your party’s choice?” Baier began the segment. “Raise your hand if you would.” Six of the candidates raised their hands, save Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AK), while Christie wagged his finger from side to side.

“Hold on. To just be clear, Governor Christie, you were kinda late to the game. But you raised your hand?” Baier asked.

“No, I am doing this,” Christie said, repeating the finger wag, “not this,” he then raised his hand.

“Here’s the bottom line; Someone’s got to stop normalizing this conduct, OK? Whether or not you believe that the criminal charges are right or wrong, the conduct is beneath the office of president of the United States,” Christie said to a mixture of cheers and boos. “And, you know, this is the great thing about this country, booing is allowed but it doesn’t change the truth. It doesn’t change the truth.”

Christie’s comments set off a heated back-and-forth with Vivek Ramaswamy. Toward the end of the exchange, Christie tried to land one more shot, but was interrupted by the crowd.

“You know, let me tell you something,” Christie said. “You make me laugh, because you sit here and answer, you sit here and answer —

Christie was then drowned out by a cacophony of jeers and boos.

“Hold on, Governor Christie,” Baier interjected while turning to address the audience.

“So, listen, the more time we spend doing this, the less time they can talk about issues you want to talk about. So, let’s just get through this section,” Baier said, before turning back to the debaters.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

