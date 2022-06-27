Alec Baldwin Announces Woody Allen Interview, Dismisses ‘Sanctimonious’ Judgements: ‘I Love You, Woody’

Alec Baldwin is set to interview filmmaker Woody Allen and he doesn’t care what you think about it.

“Let me preface this by stating that I have ZERO INTEREST in anyone’s judgments and sanctimonious posts here,” Baldwin announced on Instagram. “I am OBVIOUSLY someone who has my own set of beliefs and COULD NOT CARE LESS about anyone else’s speculation. If you believe that a trial should be conducted by way of an HBO documentary, that’s your issue.”

The documentary the actor referenced is the HBO Max miniseries Allen vs. Farrow, in which the director’s adopted daughter Dylan Farrow accused Allen of sexually abusing her when she was a minor. Allen has long denied the allegations. The claims received renewed interest in recent years, however, leading to Amazon Studios dropping Allen’s 2019 movie A Rainy Day in New York. Hatchette Book Group also backed out of publishing his memoir, Apropos of Nothing.

In a video accompanying his announcement, Baldwin begins by looking off into the distance and laughing to himself. He then holds up a copy of Woody Allen’s book Zero Gravity.

“I’m going to be doing an Instagram Live with … Woody Allen,” Baldwin says, whispering the director’s name. Baldwin previously starred in Allen’s 2013 film Blue Jasmine and 2012’s To Rome with Love.

“I love you, Woody,” the actor says at another point in the video.

Interviewing Woody Allen, who is now 86 years old, is just one of the ways Baldwin is keeping busy while the investigation continues into the shooting death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of the unfinished movie Rust last year — Baldwin was holding the gun that shot her but claims he never pulled the trigger. It was also recently announced he’ll be joining his brother William for two Christmas-themed movies, Kid Santa and Billie’s Magic World.

