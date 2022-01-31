Woody Allen’s new film, “Rifkin’s Festival,” grossed a mere $24,000 on Friday and Saturday, making it the veteran filmmaker’s lowest opening in his decades-long career.

The film opened in only 26 theaters, according to The Wrap, which cited box office sources.

Allen, who has been accused of sexual abuse by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, has struggled to find distribution for his films.

The Wrap reported that “most of the theaters screening the film are owned by Landmark Theaters, whose flagship Los Angeles location posted the highest single theater total for the film with $2,300. Other theaters outside of Landmark’s circuit screening the film include the Quad Theatre in New York City, where the film grossed $1,600 over two days.”

Allen’s last film “A Rainy Day in New York” was returned to him after Amazon canceled an $80 million multifilm production deal with the filmmaker after the allegations led to #MeToo pressure.

The stars of “Rifkin’s Festival,” Wallace Shawn and Gina Gershon, are public defenders of Allen and have previously published an essay in The Wrap proclaiming Allen’s innocence. The film was made in 2019 and the release was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and Allen’s distribution woes.

Allen, 86, confirmed in May 2021 that he would like to continue making movies, saying, “I already have a screenplay ready to shoot in Paris, but the pandemic has halted our plans. As soon as productions start again, I hope to be able to shoot it. It’s a film that I can only say it looks a little bit like “Match Point”.

