Bruce Willis Was in So Many Bad Movies Last Year That the Razzies Gave Him His Own Category

The Razzie Awards announced its nominations recognizing the “crap streaming, beaming and steaming from our various screens and devices” in 2021, giving Bruce Willis his very own category.

“Here’s a look at what we saw … the excruciating musicals, thrill-free thriller rip-offs, a nearly 2 hour product placement flick, and more Bruce Willis than any starving viewer could stomach,” the Razzies wrote in a Monday press release, calling Willis a “Razzie Regular.”

Not only was Willis nominated again this year, but he was given his own category titled “Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie.”

The nominations include his performances in American Siege, Apex, Cosmic Sin, Deadlock, Fortress, Midnight in the Switchgrass, Out of Death, and Survive the Game — all eight movies he was featured in last year.

While Willis was given a category all to himself, Diana the Musical — a Netflix version of the Broadway stage play, topped the Razzies list with nine nominations including “Worst Picture.”

Diana the Musical was also nominated for the categories “Worst Actor,” “Worst Actress,” “Worst Supporting Actress” (twice), “Worst Supporting Actor,” “Worst Screen Couple,” “Worst Director,” and “Worst Screenplay.”

Karen and The Woman in the Window both bagged five nominations while Space Jam: A New Legacy earned four, and Infinite and The Misfits both received three Razzie Award nominations.

The Razzies will be awarded the night before the Academy Awards on Saturday, March 26, and released its nominations the day before actors Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross are set to release the Oscar nominee list on Tuesday.

