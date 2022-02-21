Cast of Sex and the City Reboot Hits Back at Meghan McCain After She Slammed Show as ‘Another Victim’ of Hollywood ‘Wokeness’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The cast of And Just Like That has responded to Meghan McCain’s recent criticism of the Sex and the City reboot as “another victim” of Hollywood’s “wokeness.”

In a recent column for the Daily Mail, McCain slammed the reboot as a “clumsy attempt to reformat the show into the woke and puritanical times we are living in.”

“Carrie now plays the part of the ‘cisgender woman’ on a podcast with younger co-hosts. One of them is — of course — queer and nonbinary. Because it’s so boring and un-evolved to be a straight white woman,” she wrote. “I don’t know who to blame, the writers of the show or this particularly stupid and repressive time we are living in.”

McCain concluded that “Wokeness kills everything,” lamenting that the show has become “another victim of Hollywood trying to placate a specific audience and not the original one, which made it a hit in the first place.”

Andy Cohen invited the cast of the reboot to his SiriusXM show on Saturday, asking them to respond to McCain’s criticism that the show is “too PC” and “trying to do too much at once.”

“I disagree. The show became so beloved — reruns for all those years,” replied Cynthia Nixon, who portrays Miranda Hobbes, adding, “I feel like people have watched it, and they know it so well, inside and out.”

Nixon noted that the original Sex and the City also pushed boundaries when it aired, highlighting how “revolutionary” it was to show “four women having a lot of sex with a lot of different partners.”

“Because people know it so well, they have enshrined it in nostalgia. But this is a show that has always pushed every kind of boundary,” she said. “I think that that’s what’s so magnificent about the new show — about how many different directions we’re going with that, and pushing boundaries and shaking people up.”

Nixon noted that reviews of the original series even labeled the core cast as “four women in drag” because viewers were not accustomed to seeing a group of women discuss their sex lives so openly on television.

“We don’t want to see these characters … comfortable,” she said. “We want to see them out of their comfort zones.”

Nicole Ari Parker, who plays Lisa Todd Wexley in And Just Like That, then took a more personal swipe at McCain, adding, “Comments like that say more about the person saying them.”

“What’s too much? Maybe in your living room or when you step outside, it looks the same as inside, and you go to the grocery store and it’s the same,” she said, addressing McCain directly. “Maybe it is too much for you. For these characters in New York City, it’s not.”

Kristin Davis, who plays Charlotte York-Goldenblatt, went on to praise the series creators for adjusting to the “different time,” adding, “I can’t think of another situation where someone has done that with a show.”

McCain took to Twitter on Monday to respond to the cast’s reaction, writing, “Honestly, I’m just entertained the cast of ‘and just like that’ took time to respond to my column.”

Honestly, I’m just entertained the cast of “and just like that” took time to respond to my column. I continue to disagree and felt the reboot was a missed opportunity (as do many longtime fans) but that’s ok, and what’s so great about freedom of opinion in America! https://t.co/4XftgDfWz6 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 21, 2022

“I continue to disagree and felt the reboot was a missed opportunity (as do many longtime fans) but that’s ok, and what’s so great about freedom of opinion in America!” she added.

