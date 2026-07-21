Victor Davis Hanson Wildly Claims There’s ‘No Way in the World’ that 2020 Vote Tally Was Legitimate

Veteran conservative commentator Victor Davis Hanson attempted to cast doubt on record voter turnout in the 2020 elections, claiming “there’s no way in the world” the turnout could have been so high.

Hanson made his remarks made the remarks Tuesday on his podcast for the Daily Signal.

No evidence of fraud in the 2020 contest has been presented, despite President Donald Trump’s repeated assertions the election he lost to Joe Biden was “rigged.” In fact, multiple state audits, including GOP-led ones in Georgia and Arizona, and court cases concluded that no significant fraud impacted the outcome of that year’s election results.

Hanson’s comments came after Trump’s address to the nation claiming China sought to influence the 2020 contest, though even one of Trump’s advisors admitted there was “zero evidence” that any votes had been changed.

The 2020 contest saw record voter turnout of 66%, the highest since 1908, according to the Pew Research Center.

Hanson claimed the record turnout was the result of rule changes during the Covid-19 pandemic:

And what had traditionally been 30%, uh of an absentee ballot became was renamed, rebranded mail-in ballots and that was 70% almost nationwide and they brought in under the guise of Covid, that you could register to vote without an ID, without a driver’s license. They would give you an ID, if you, you could use a credit card. You could use almost anything. But if you didn’t have anything, they would give you one, a number, and then you could vote that same day. You could be ballot hard. That changed radically the entire American electoral system in one direction for the left. And so that’s what I wish he would concentrate on. I don’t know if it was illegal or legal, but the way that it did it altered the way we, we voted. And if you look at population increases, there’s no way in the world that you would get so many voters voting in the 2000 — more people voted in 2020 than in 2024. It was just astounding. It was just a sudden rise of voters.

Watch above via YouTube.

Jason Cohen contributed to this report.

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