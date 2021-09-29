Chrissy Teigen Shares Heartbreaking Tribute to the Son She ‘Almost Had’ on Anniversary of Pregnancy Loss

Chrissy Teigen shared a heartbreaking tribute to Jack, the son she “almost had,” on the first anniversary of her pregnancy loss.

On September 30th of last year, Teigen announced that she and John Legend had lost their third child after several weeks of pregnancy complications, which ultimately put her in the hospital.

“To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “We will always love you.”

Teigen, who often shares personal and vulnerable moments with her fans, is now opening up about her loss a year later, calling it “the greatest pain I could ever imagine.”

Teigen first posted a tribute for her son Miles, writing, “Crap if he grows up and sees I posted for daughter’s day and not son’s, will he be mad? Are these going to be the grievances our kids have?? Anyhow I love you so much, son!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

Teigen then went on to pay tribute to Jack, who passed on September 28, 2020 — sharing a heartbreaking picture of her and Legend at the hospital last year:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

“And to the son we almost had,” she wrote in the caption. “A year ago you gave me the greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me I could survive anything, even if I didn’t want to. I didn’t get to take care of you but you came and went to get me to love myself and take care of myself because our bodies are precious and life is a miracle. they told me it would get easier but yeah, that hasn’t started yet. mom and dad love you forever.”

Teigen has been open about her healing process throughout the year, reflecting on her postpartum body and sharing that she has been 70 days sober since Sunday, September 26 — her “longest streak” yet.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com