FLASHBACK: Chris Rock Previously Roasted Jada Pinkett Smith at the Oscars

Before Chris Rock joked about Jada Pinkett Smith at the 2022 Academy Awards — landing himself a smack from Will Smith — he had already made fun of her while hosting the Oscars in 2016.

Yes, the two comedians already had some (pretty minor) Oscars beef before disgruntled husband Will Smith shockingly slapped Rock on Sunday night.

While hosting the Oscar ceremony in 2016, Rock mocked his Madagascar co-star Pinkett Smith for deciding to boycott the ceremony due to their lack of diversity.

The event’s diversity problem was under particularly harsh scrutiny that year, as April Reign had invented the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite, to highlight the fact that, for the second year in a row, all 20 Oscar acting nominees were white.

“Jada said she’s not coming,” said Rock while hosting the 88th Academy Awards.

“I was like, ‘Isn’t she on a TV show?’ Jada’s gonna boycott the Oscars? Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties. I wasn’t invited!”

Rock continued to mock the couple later in his monologue, quipping that Pinkett Smith was upset Smith did not receive an Oscar nomination for the 2016 film Concussion.

“You get mad. It’s not fair that Will was this good and didn’t get nominated. You’re right,” he said, addressing Pinkett Smith. “It’s also not fair that Will was paid $20 million for Wild Wild West.”

Pinkett Smith did not seem too bothered by the crack when asked to respond at LAX.

“It comes with the territory, sweetheart,” she said. “Hey look, it comes with the territory but we gotta keep it moving. We gotta keep it moving. We gotta keep it moving.”

