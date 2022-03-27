WATCH: Will Smith Smacks Chris Rock on Stage at Oscars, Screams ‘Keep My Wife’s Name Out Ya F*cking Mouth!’

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock across the face at the 2022 Academy Awards — and it didn’t look planned.

Rock was on stage presenting the nominees for Best Documentary, which Summer of Soul ended up winning, when he took a jab at Smith’s wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith.

“You know who’s got the hardest job tonight? Javier Bardem and his wife are both nominated. Now, if she loses, he can’t win,” Rock joked. “He is praying that Will Smith wins, like, please, lord.”

That’s when he took a swipe at Pinkett Smith, adding, “Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it.”

The joke was likely a reference to Pinkett Smith’s baldness, which is a personal topic for the actress, who revealed her alopecia diagnosis in 2018.

Smith stormed up onto the stage following the quip and slapped Rock right across the face — in a swing that was hard enough for the mic to pick up.

The King Richard actor then sat back down next to his wife and began berating Rock. While the United States’ live stream managed to censor the expletive-ridden tirade, the NSFW edition managed to make the rounds on Twitter:

Full video/audio of Will Smith vs. Chris Rock. (NSFW language obviously.) #Oscars pic.twitter.com/k7pX27lI3J — Adam Silverstein (@SilversteinAdam) March 28, 2022

“Oh wow, wow. Will Smith just smacked the shit outta me,” Rock announced to the audience.

“Keep my wife’s name out ya fucking mouth!” Smith retorted.

“Wow, dude,” said Rock. “It was a G.I. Jane joke.”

“Keep my wife’s name out ya fucking mouth!” Smith repeated even louder.

