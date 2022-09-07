Jordan Peterson’s Daughter Dismisses Movie Villain Being Based on Dad: ‘My Dad Is Not Pro Incel’

Mikhaila Peterson pushed back on the recent revelation that a villain character in the upcoming Don’t Worry Darling is based on her father, author Jordan Peterson.

Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde made the connection in a recent interview, referring to Peterson as “this pseudo-intellectual hero to the incel community.”

Mikhaila Peterson, however, dismissed the idea that her father is some sort of hero to incels.

“My dad is not pro-incel,” Mikhaila said on her podcast, Opposing Views. She then played video of her father on Joe Rogan’s podcast dismissing incels and encouraging them to work on themselves rather than blame the world for their issues.

Mikhaila spoke with her father on the phone during the recording, revealing to him that he was partly the inspiration behind a character played by Chris Pine in Wilde’s new movie.

“I am the highest cited psychologist in the department at the University of Toronto by a large margin,” Peterson said in response to being called a “pseudo-intellectual.”

One thing he did not appear to take as much issue with is the fact that Star Trek star Chris Pine is portraying some version of him in Don’t Worry Darling, which hits theaters on September 23.

“Now, [Chris Pine] has a reputation as quite an attractive man … so that could be worse,” he said.

He also hoped the actor lived up to his wardrobe in what he referred to as “propaganda.”

“I also hope that Chris Pine at least does the sartorial splendor of my very formal public wardrobe justice as he pillories me in the latest bit of propaganda disseminated by the woke, self-righteous bores and bullies who now dominate Hollywood, and who insist that the production of such tripe,” he said.

The Don’t Worry Darling press push has already been a bit of a disaster before Jordan Peterson’s name was ever name-dropped. Wilde previously claimed she fired Shia LaBeouf from the movie, only to have the actor post a video showing her begging him to remain on the project and referring to lead actress Florence Pugh as “Miss Flo.” Rumors have also circulated there is tension between Wilde and Pugh over a reported affair on the set while Wilde was still married.

Throw on top of this a video where actor Harry Styles appeared to spit on co-star Pine at a screening (which Pine denies), and you have one movie that appears to making a growing list of enemies only weeks out from its release.

