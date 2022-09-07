Barack Obama Jokes About Tan Suit and ‘Fine’ Michelle as Official Portraits Are Unveiled and Twitter Reacts
The White House portraits of former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama were unveiled on Wednesday.
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden delivered remarks alongside the Obamas, each reminiscing about their time together in the White House. The remarks were light, as suited the occasion, with the former president joking about being “talked out of wearing a tan suit” by his painter Robert< McCurdy and other similar commentary.
Barack Obama’s portrait has him wearing a not-tan suit with his hands in his pockets in front of a white background in a nearly photorealistic, minimalist theme.
By contrast, Michelle Obama’s portrait, painted by Sharon Sprung, has the former First Lady in an elegant pose with a blue chiffon dress. The motif is rather more artistic than her husband’s.
In his remarks, Michelle’s husband thanked the artist “for capturing everything I love about Michelle. Her grace, her intelligence and the fact that she’s fine.”
Usually, the unveiling of presidential portraits is done in a ceremony hosted by the next occupants of the White House. However, former President Donald Trump did not follow in that tradition.
Twitter users expressed mixed reactions to the portraits, with mostly positive reviews and plenty of observations that Michelle’s portrait was indeed the finer of the two.
these are incredible https://t.co/v7SwNYwp85
— Ofirah Yheskel (@ofirahy) September 7, 2022
I’m not sure how I feel about Barack’s, but I really like Michelle’s. It reminds me a lot of early American folk art, when the country was just developing its own artistic style, with its flat, horizontal perspective and minimal background. It’s a bit whimsical. https://t.co/CutDWYOcOA pic.twitter.com/UHSOmQudjA
— Nathan McDermott (@natemcdermott) September 7, 2022
His is awful. Yuck.
Hers is nice. Kinda Jackie O, meets Betty Ford. https://t.co/sXayUeJ6Nt
— Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) September 7, 2022
I like Michelle Obama’s portrait more than Barack Obama’s portrait. I’m not a professional art critic until I start receiving money into my Venmo account, but President Obama’s portrait looks like he’s hiding something in his pockets. /1 https://t.co/yNkG5Abtpc
— Scott T. Parkinson (@ScottTParkinson) September 7, 2022
Here are the official portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama. I’m partial to the first lady’s portrait, tbh. pic.twitter.com/Mi4oxsOpMb
— Sam Stein (@samstein) September 7, 2022
Shoulda put him in the tan suit for the official portrait.
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) September 7, 2022
First ones a painting. Damn https://t.co/JJKBGWP2ck
— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) September 7, 2022
Stunning. https://t.co/Wy9CCATv6l
— Danielle Holley (@danielleholley) September 7, 2022
Oh man he got the shit end of the stick https://t.co/Y6epBBBkg7
— Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) September 7, 2022
Here are the official portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama.
I love both portraits! What do you think? ♥️ ♥️ pic.twitter.com/LfweJArJXz
— Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) September 7, 2022
Stunning and historic! 🙌🏾 https://t.co/RLVOIRvW2U
— Will Jawando (@willjawando) September 7, 2022
Gorgeous. https://t.co/Wspb0CEoWd
— Renée Graham 🏳️🌈 (@reneeygraham) September 7, 2022
Love love love love annnnnnnnnnd love ❤️ https://t.co/00M3fwl0qG
— Valarie Pettiford (@valpettiford) September 7, 2022
Michelle's portrait is artwork, classically lovely dress, shows personality, conveys strength.
Barack's looks like a generic photo for a law firm website. "Barack Obama chairs the firm's commercial litigation department, specializing in banking, construction, real estate…" https://t.co/dt9c5xZL0n
— Sarah Rumpf 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@rumpfshaker) September 7, 2022
A tale of two portraits. pic.twitter.com/OImabQb7tG
— Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) September 7, 2022
Watch above via MSNBC.
