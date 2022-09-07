Barack Obama Jokes About Tan Suit and ‘Fine’ Michelle as Official Portraits Are Unveiled and Twitter Reacts

The White House portraits of former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama were unveiled on Wednesday.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden delivered remarks alongside the Obamas, each reminiscing about their time together in the White House. The remarks were light, as suited the occasion, with the former president joking about being “talked out of wearing a tan suit” by his painter Robert< McCurdy and other similar commentary.

Barack Obama’s portrait has him wearing a not-tan suit with his hands in his pockets in front of a white background in a nearly photorealistic, minimalist theme.

By contrast, Michelle Obama’s portrait, painted by Sharon Sprung, has the former First Lady in an elegant pose with a blue chiffon dress. The motif is rather more artistic than her husband’s.

In his remarks, Michelle’s husband thanked the artist “for capturing everything I love about Michelle. Her grace, her intelligence and the fact that she’s fine.”

Usually, the unveiling of presidential portraits is done in a ceremony hosted by the next occupants of the White House. However, former President Donald Trump did not follow in that tradition.

Twitter users expressed mixed reactions to the portraits, with mostly positive reviews and plenty of observations that Michelle’s portrait was indeed the finer of the two.

